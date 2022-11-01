 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Guj Heavy Chem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,381.09 crore, up 41.19% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Heavy Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 1,381.09 crore in September 2022 up 41.19% from Rs. 978.16 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 288.83 crore in September 2022 up 163.96% from Rs. 109.42 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 442.36 crore in September 2022 up 119.7% from Rs. 201.35 crore in September 2021.
Guj Heavy Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 30.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.50 in September 2021. Guj Heavy Chem shares closed at 646.55 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.66% returns over the last 6 months and 51.52% over the last 12 months.
Gujarat Heavy Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,381.091,365.21978.16
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,381.091,365.21978.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials539.37511.92440.34
Purchase of Traded Goods106.84117.8638.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-59.90-38.19-12.47
Power & Fuel235.95229.34--
Employees Cost44.4243.1246.80
Depreciation31.8130.0534.91
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses80.3878.31272.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax402.22392.80157.39
Other Income8.335.969.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax410.55398.76166.44
Interest10.7511.8417.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax399.80386.92149.33
Exceptional Items-8.7752.47--
P/L Before Tax391.03439.39149.33
Tax102.20100.5239.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities288.83338.87109.42
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items--6.49--
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period288.83345.36109.42
Equity Share Capital95.5995.5995.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS30.2436.1911.50
Diluted EPS30.1936.1411.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS30.2436.1911.50
Diluted EPS30.1936.1411.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 1, 2022 09:33 am
