Guj Heavy Chem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,381.09 crore, up 41.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Heavy Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 1,381.09 crore in September 2022 up 41.19% from Rs. 978.16 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 288.83 crore in September 2022 up 163.96% from Rs. 109.42 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 442.36 crore in September 2022 up 119.7% from Rs. 201.35 crore in September 2021.
Guj Heavy Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 30.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.50 in September 2021.
|Guj Heavy Chem shares closed at 646.55 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.66% returns over the last 6 months and 51.52% over the last 12 months.
|Gujarat Heavy Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,381.09
|1,365.21
|978.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,381.09
|1,365.21
|978.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|539.37
|511.92
|440.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|106.84
|117.86
|38.58
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-59.90
|-38.19
|-12.47
|Power & Fuel
|235.95
|229.34
|--
|Employees Cost
|44.42
|43.12
|46.80
|Depreciation
|31.81
|30.05
|34.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|80.38
|78.31
|272.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|402.22
|392.80
|157.39
|Other Income
|8.33
|5.96
|9.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|410.55
|398.76
|166.44
|Interest
|10.75
|11.84
|17.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|399.80
|386.92
|149.33
|Exceptional Items
|-8.77
|52.47
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|391.03
|439.39
|149.33
|Tax
|102.20
|100.52
|39.91
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|288.83
|338.87
|109.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|6.49
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|288.83
|345.36
|109.42
|Equity Share Capital
|95.59
|95.59
|95.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|30.24
|36.19
|11.50
|Diluted EPS
|30.19
|36.14
|11.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|30.24
|36.19
|11.50
|Diluted EPS
|30.19
|36.14
|11.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited