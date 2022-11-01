Guj Heavy Chem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,381.09 crore, up 41.19% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,381.09 1,365.21 978.16 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,381.09 1,365.21 978.16 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 539.37 511.92 440.34 Purchase of Traded Goods 106.84 117.86 38.58 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -59.90 -38.19 -12.47 Power & Fuel 235.95 229.34 -- Employees Cost 44.42 43.12 46.80 Depreciation 31.81 30.05 34.91 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 80.38 78.31 272.61 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 402.22 392.80 157.39 Other Income 8.33 5.96 9.05 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 410.55 398.76 166.44 Interest 10.75 11.84 17.11 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 399.80 386.92 149.33 Exceptional Items -8.77 52.47 -- P/L Before Tax 391.03 439.39 149.33 Tax 102.20 100.52 39.91 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 288.83 338.87 109.42 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- 6.49 -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 288.83 345.36 109.42 Equity Share Capital 95.59 95.59 95.35 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 30.24 36.19 11.50 Diluted EPS 30.19 36.14 11.46 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 30.24 36.19 11.50 Diluted EPS 30.19 36.14 11.46 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited