Guj Heavy Chem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,381.09 crore, up 41.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,381.09 crore in September 2022 up 41.19% from Rs. 978.16 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 288.83 crore in September 2022 up 163.96% from Rs. 109.42 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 442.36 crore in September 2022 up 119.7% from Rs. 201.35 crore in September 2021.

Guj Heavy Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 30.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.50 in September 2021.