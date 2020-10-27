172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|guj-heavy-chem-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-770-04-crore-down-6-31-y-o-y-2-6019671.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 09:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Guj Heavy Chem Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 770.04 crore, down 6.31% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Heavy Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 770.04 crore in September 2020 down 6.31% from Rs. 821.92 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.25 crore in September 2020 down 35.9% from Rs. 122.08 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 162.25 crore in September 2020 down 20.07% from Rs. 202.98 crore in September 2019.

Guj Heavy Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.23 in September 2020 from Rs. 12.45 in September 2019.

Guj Heavy Chem shares closed at 162.55 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 58.74% returns over the last 6 months and -24.87% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Heavy Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations770.04436.05821.92
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations770.04436.05821.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials305.33146.54321.87
Purchase of Traded Goods46.1033.0141.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks15.1917.99-30.07
Power & Fuel117.6365.06141.73
Employees Cost41.8639.2352.03
Depreciation32.8632.8932.10
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses91.1354.1196.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax119.9447.22167.09
Other Income9.454.083.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax129.3951.30170.88
Interest23.4028.2329.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax105.9923.07141.76
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax105.9923.07141.76
Tax27.746.1119.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities78.2516.96122.08
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period78.2516.96122.08
Equity Share Capital95.0195.0198.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.231.7912.45
Diluted EPS8.231.7912.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.231.7912.45
Diluted EPS8.231.7912.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 27, 2020 09:23 am

tags #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Guj Heavy Chem #Gujarat Heavy Chemicals #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.