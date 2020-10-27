Guj Heavy Chem Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 770.04 crore, down 6.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 770.04 crore in September 2020 down 6.31% from Rs. 821.92 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.25 crore in September 2020 down 35.9% from Rs. 122.08 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 162.25 crore in September 2020 down 20.07% from Rs. 202.98 crore in September 2019.

Guj Heavy Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.23 in September 2020 from Rs. 12.45 in September 2019.

Guj Heavy Chem shares closed at 162.55 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 58.74% returns over the last 6 months and -24.87% over the last 12 months.