Guj Heavy Chem Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 835.39 crore, up 16.95% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 835.39 crore in September 2018 up 16.95% from Rs. 714.30 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.41 crore in September 2018 up 47.06% from Rs. 53.32 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 178.72 crore in September 2018 up 28.7% from Rs. 138.87 crore in September 2017.

Guj Heavy Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 8.02 in September 2018 from Rs. 5.45 in September 2017.

Guj Heavy Chem shares closed at 207.65 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -24.87% returns over the last 6 months and -7.98% over the last 12 months.