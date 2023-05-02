Guj Heavy Chem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,119.20 crore, down 12.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,119.20 crore in March 2023 down 12.1% from Rs. 1,273.27 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 218.31 crore in March 2023 down 15.97% from Rs. 259.80 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 370.41 crore in March 2023 down 9.88% from Rs. 411.03 crore in March 2022.