Guj Heavy Chem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,119.20 crore, down 12.1% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Heavy Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,119.20 crore in March 2023 down 12.1% from Rs. 1,273.27 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 218.31 crore in March 2023 down 15.97% from Rs. 259.80 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 370.41 crore in March 2023 down 9.88% from Rs. 411.03 crore in March 2022.

Gujarat Heavy Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,119.20 1,281.72 1,273.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,119.20 1,281.72 1,273.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 285.95 521.45 456.77
Purchase of Traded Goods 59.09 39.30 97.97
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 54.32 -5.06 -5.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 35.66 48.93 49.24
Depreciation 26.77 31.76 29.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 335.82 309.17 269.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 321.59 336.17 376.26
Other Income 22.05 7.76 5.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 343.64 343.93 381.79
Interest 10.21 11.18 18.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 333.43 332.75 363.58
Exceptional Items -- -- -24.97
P/L Before Tax 333.43 332.75 338.61
Tax 82.72 85.16 94.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 250.71 247.59 244.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -32.40 -- 15.62
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 218.31 247.59 259.80
Equity Share Capital 95.59 95.59 95.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.40 25.92 25.63
Diluted EPS 23.36 25.93 25.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.40 25.92 25.63
Diluted EPS 23.36 25.93 25.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
