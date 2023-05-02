Guj Heavy Chem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,119.20 crore, down 12.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,119.20 crore in March 2023 down 12.1% from Rs. 1,273.27 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 218.31 crore in March 2023 down 15.97% from Rs. 259.80 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 370.41 crore in March 2023 down 9.88% from Rs. 411.03 crore in March 2022.

Guj Heavy Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 23.40 in March 2023 from Rs. 25.63 in March 2022.

Guj Heavy Chem shares closed at 484.65 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.98% returns over the last 6 months and -20.91% over the last 12 months.