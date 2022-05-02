 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Guj Heavy Chem Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,273.27 crore, up 56.46% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Heavy Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,273.27 crore in March 2022 up 56.46% from Rs. 813.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 259.80 crore in March 2022 up 149.35% from Rs. 104.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 411.03 crore in March 2022 up 110.69% from Rs. 195.09 crore in March 2021.

Guj Heavy Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 25.63 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.97 in March 2021.

Guj Heavy Chem shares closed at 619.25 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 46.69% returns over the last 6 months and 164.92% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Heavy Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,273.27 1,004.76 813.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,273.27 1,004.76 813.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 456.77 392.19 349.77
Purchase of Traded Goods 97.97 72.91 23.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.94 -5.10 -7.52
Power & Fuel -- -- 108.05
Employees Cost 49.24 34.93 47.52
Depreciation 29.24 29.74 33.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 269.73 260.42 105.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 376.26 219.67 154.59
Other Income 5.53 1.60 7.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 381.79 221.27 162.05
Interest 18.21 14.95 18.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 363.58 206.32 143.42
Exceptional Items -24.97 -- --
P/L Before Tax 338.61 206.32 143.42
Tax 94.43 53.41 39.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 244.18 152.91 104.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 15.62 10.34 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 259.80 163.25 104.19
Equity Share Capital 95.35 95.35 95.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.63 17.14 10.97
Diluted EPS 25.56 17.10 10.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.63 17.14 10.97
Diluted EPS 25.56 17.10 10.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Guj Heavy Chem #Gujarat Heavy Chemicals #Results
first published: May 2, 2022 08:52 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.