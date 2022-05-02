Guj Heavy Chem Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,273.27 crore, up 56.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,273.27 crore in March 2022 up 56.46% from Rs. 813.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 259.80 crore in March 2022 up 149.35% from Rs. 104.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 411.03 crore in March 2022 up 110.69% from Rs. 195.09 crore in March 2021.

Guj Heavy Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 25.63 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.97 in March 2021.

Guj Heavy Chem shares closed at 619.25 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 46.69% returns over the last 6 months and 164.92% over the last 12 months.