Guj Heavy Chem Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 813.82 crore, up 11% Y-o-Y

April 29, 2021 / 11:53 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Heavy Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 813.82 crore in March 2021 up 11% from Rs. 733.17 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 104.19 crore in March 2021 up 30.42% from Rs. 79.89 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 195.09 crore in March 2021 up 20.96% from Rs. 161.28 crore in March 2020.

Guj Heavy Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 10.97 in March 2021 from Rs. 8.16 in March 2020.

Guj Heavy Chem shares closed at 236.00 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 49.98% returns over the last 6 months and 120.35% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Heavy Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations813.82803.18733.17
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations813.82803.18733.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials349.77335.11277.30
Purchase of Traded Goods23.1571.0557.89
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.52-70.307.55
Power & Fuel108.05124.48100.54
Employees Cost47.5243.8537.08
Depreciation33.0434.4034.72
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses105.22100.3592.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax154.59164.24126.01
Other Income7.465.630.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax162.05169.87126.56
Interest18.6319.9533.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax143.42149.9293.11
Exceptional Items-----10.00
P/L Before Tax143.42149.9283.11
Tax39.2339.343.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities104.19110.5879.89
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period104.19110.5879.89
Equity Share Capital95.0195.0195.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.9711.648.16
Diluted EPS10.9411.618.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.9711.648.16
Diluted EPS10.9411.618.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Guj Heavy Chem #Gujarat Heavy Chemicals #Results
first published: Apr 29, 2021 11:48 am

