Guj Heavy Chem Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 813.82 crore, up 11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 813.82 crore in March 2021 up 11% from Rs. 733.17 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 104.19 crore in March 2021 up 30.42% from Rs. 79.89 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 195.09 crore in March 2021 up 20.96% from Rs. 161.28 crore in March 2020.

Guj Heavy Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 10.97 in March 2021 from Rs. 8.16 in March 2020.

Guj Heavy Chem shares closed at 236.00 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 49.98% returns over the last 6 months and 120.35% over the last 12 months.