    Guj Heavy Chem Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,365.21 crore, up 60.65% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2022 / 10:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Heavy Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,365.21 crore in June 2022 up 60.65% from Rs. 849.81 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 345.36 crore in June 2022 up 240.36% from Rs. 101.47 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 428.81 crore in June 2022 up 127.28% from Rs. 188.67 crore in June 2021.

    Guj Heavy Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 36.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.68 in June 2021.

    Guj Heavy Chem shares closed at 677.30 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 55.10% returns over the last 6 months and 88.79% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat Heavy Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,365.211,273.27849.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,365.211,273.27849.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials511.92456.77356.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods117.8697.9726.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-38.19-5.94-11.73
    Power & Fuel229.34----
    Employees Cost43.1249.2445.53
    Depreciation30.0529.2433.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses78.31269.73248.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax392.80376.26150.34
    Other Income5.965.534.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax398.76381.79154.99
    Interest11.8418.2116.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax386.92363.58138.45
    Exceptional Items52.47-24.97--
    P/L Before Tax439.39338.61138.45
    Tax100.5294.4336.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities338.87244.18101.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items6.4915.62--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period345.36259.80101.47
    Equity Share Capital95.5995.3595.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS36.1925.6310.68
    Diluted EPS36.1425.5610.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS36.1925.6310.68
    Diluted EPS36.1425.5610.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:22 pm
