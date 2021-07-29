Guj Heavy Chem Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 849.81 crore, up 94.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 849.81 crore in June 2021 up 94.89% from Rs. 436.05 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.47 crore in June 2021 up 498.29% from Rs. 16.96 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 188.67 crore in June 2021 up 124.1% from Rs. 84.19 crore in June 2020.

Guj Heavy Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 10.68 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.79 in June 2020.

Guj Heavy Chem shares closed at 358.75 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 70.67% returns over the last 6 months and 153.53% over the last 12 months.