Guj Heavy Chem Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 849.81 crore, up 94.89% Y-o-Y

July 29, 2021 / 04:35 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Heavy Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 849.81 crore in June 2021 up 94.89% from Rs. 436.05 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.47 crore in June 2021 up 498.29% from Rs. 16.96 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 188.67 crore in June 2021 up 124.1% from Rs. 84.19 crore in June 2020.

Guj Heavy Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 10.68 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.79 in June 2020.

Guj Heavy Chem shares closed at 358.75 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 70.67% returns over the last 6 months and 153.53% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Heavy Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations849.81813.82436.05
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations849.81813.82436.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials356.95349.77146.54
Purchase of Traded Goods26.8223.1533.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.73-7.5217.99
Power & Fuel--108.0565.06
Employees Cost45.5347.5239.23
Depreciation33.6833.0432.89
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses248.22105.2254.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax150.34154.5947.22
Other Income4.657.464.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax154.99162.0551.30
Interest16.5418.6328.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax138.45143.4223.07
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax138.45143.4223.07
Tax36.9839.236.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities101.47104.1916.96
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period101.47104.1916.96
Equity Share Capital95.0195.0195.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.6810.971.79
Diluted EPS10.6510.941.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.6810.971.79
Diluted EPS10.6510.941.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Guj Heavy Chem #Gujarat Heavy Chemicals #Results
first published: Jul 29, 2021 04:22 pm

