Guj Heavy Chem Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 875.87 crore, up 16.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 875.87 crore in June 2019 up 16.07% from Rs. 754.59 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.45 crore in June 2019 up 67.97% from Rs. 61.59 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 222.02 crore in June 2019 up 45.79% from Rs. 152.29 crore in June 2018.

Guj Heavy Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 10.55 in June 2019 from Rs. 6.31 in June 2018.

Guj Heavy Chem shares closed at 217.95 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given -12.22% returns over the last 6 months and -12.19% over the last 12 months.