Guj Heavy Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,281.72 crore, up 27.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,281.72 crore in December 2022 up 27.56% from Rs. 1,004.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 247.59 crore in December 2022 up 51.66% from Rs. 163.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 375.69 crore in December 2022 up 49.67% from Rs. 251.01 crore in December 2021.