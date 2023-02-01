 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Guj Heavy Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,281.72 crore, up 27.56% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Heavy Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,281.72 crore in December 2022 up 27.56% from Rs. 1,004.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 247.59 crore in December 2022 up 51.66% from Rs. 163.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 375.69 crore in December 2022 up 49.67% from Rs. 251.01 crore in December 2021.

Gujarat Heavy Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,281.72 1,381.09 1,004.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,281.72 1,381.09 1,004.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 521.45 539.37 392.19
Purchase of Traded Goods 39.30 106.84 72.91
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.06 -59.90 -5.10
Power & Fuel 222.72 235.95 --
Employees Cost 48.93 44.42 34.93
Depreciation 31.76 31.81 29.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 86.45 80.38 260.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 336.17 402.22 219.67
Other Income 7.76 8.33 1.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 343.93 410.55 221.27
Interest 11.18 10.75 14.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 332.75 399.80 206.32
Exceptional Items -- -8.77 --
P/L Before Tax 332.75 391.03 206.32
Tax 85.16 102.20 53.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 247.59 288.83 152.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- 10.34
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 247.59 288.83 163.25
Equity Share Capital 95.59 95.59 95.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.92 30.24 17.14
Diluted EPS 25.93 30.19 17.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.92 30.24 17.14
Diluted EPS 25.93 30.19 17.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited