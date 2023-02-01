English
    Guj Heavy Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,281.72 crore, up 27.56% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Heavy Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,281.72 crore in December 2022 up 27.56% from Rs. 1,004.76 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 247.59 crore in December 2022 up 51.66% from Rs. 163.25 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 375.69 crore in December 2022 up 49.67% from Rs. 251.01 crore in December 2021.

    Gujarat Heavy Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,281.721,381.091,004.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,281.721,381.091,004.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials521.45539.37392.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods39.30106.8472.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.06-59.90-5.10
    Power & Fuel222.72235.95--
    Employees Cost48.9344.4234.93
    Depreciation31.7631.8129.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses86.4580.38260.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax336.17402.22219.67
    Other Income7.768.331.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax343.93410.55221.27
    Interest11.1810.7514.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax332.75399.80206.32
    Exceptional Items---8.77--
    P/L Before Tax332.75391.03206.32
    Tax85.16102.2053.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities247.59288.83152.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----10.34
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period247.59288.83163.25
    Equity Share Capital95.5995.5995.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.9230.2417.14
    Diluted EPS25.9330.1917.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.9230.2417.14
    Diluted EPS25.9330.1917.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
