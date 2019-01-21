Guj Heavy Chem Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 869.93 crore, up 21.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 869.93 crore in December 2018 up 21.19% from Rs. 717.85 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.48 crore in December 2018 up 43.99% from Rs. 71.17 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 210.24 crore in December 2018 up 32.69% from Rs. 158.45 crore in December 2017.

Guj Heavy Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 10.47 in December 2018 from Rs. 7.29 in December 2017.

Guj Heavy Chem shares closed at 258.80 on January 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given 2.17% returns over the last 6 months and -22.39% over the last 12 months.