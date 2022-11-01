 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Guj Heavy Chem Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,381.09 crore, up 40.56% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Heavy Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,381.09 crore in September 2022 up 40.56% from Rs. 982.59 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 292.56 crore in September 2022 up 166.08% from Rs. 109.95 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 442.27 crore in September 2022 up 118.64% from Rs. 202.28 crore in September 2021.

Guj Heavy Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 30.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.55 in September 2021.

Guj Heavy Chem shares closed at 646.55 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.66% returns over the last 6 months and 51.52% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Heavy Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,381.09 1,365.21 982.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,381.09 1,365.21 982.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 539.37 511.92 440.34
Purchase of Traded Goods 106.84 117.86 38.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -59.90 -38.19 -9.15
Power & Fuel 235.95 229.34 --
Employees Cost 44.62 43.25 46.80
Depreciation 31.81 30.05 35.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 80.38 78.31 273.42
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 402.02 392.67 157.36
Other Income 8.44 6.11 9.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 410.46 398.78 167.04
Interest 10.75 11.84 17.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 399.71 386.94 149.86
Exceptional Items -- 64.05 --
P/L Before Tax 399.71 450.99 149.86
Tax 99.25 100.52 39.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 300.46 350.47 109.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -7.90 4.78 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 292.56 355.25 109.95
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 292.56 355.25 109.95
Equity Share Capital 95.59 95.59 95.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 30.63 37.22 11.55
Diluted EPS 30.58 37.18 11.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 30.63 37.22 11.55
Diluted EPS 30.58 37.18 11.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 1, 2022 09:44 am
