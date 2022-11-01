Guj Heavy Chem Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,381.09 crore, up 40.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,381.09 crore in September 2022 up 40.56% from Rs. 982.59 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 292.56 crore in September 2022 up 166.08% from Rs. 109.95 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 442.27 crore in September 2022 up 118.64% from Rs. 202.28 crore in September 2021.

Guj Heavy Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 30.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.55 in September 2021.

Guj Heavy Chem shares closed at 646.55 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.66% returns over the last 6 months and 51.52% over the last 12 months.