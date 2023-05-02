English
    Guj Heavy Chem Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,119.20 crore, down 12.1% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Heavy Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,119.20 crore in March 2023 down 12.1% from Rs. 1,273.27 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 226.55 crore in March 2023 down 16.49% from Rs. 271.27 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 370.49 crore in March 2023 down 9.46% from Rs. 409.20 crore in March 2022.

    Guj Heavy Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 24.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 28.07 in March 2022.

    Guj Heavy Chem shares closed at 484.65 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.98% returns over the last 6 months and -20.91% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat Heavy Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,119.201,281.721,273.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,119.201,281.721,273.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials285.95521.45456.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods59.0939.3097.97
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks54.32-5.06-5.94
    Power & Fuel--222.72188.70
    Employees Cost35.6848.9549.37
    Depreciation26.7731.7629.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses335.8386.4583.06
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax321.56336.15374.10
    Other Income22.167.875.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax343.72344.02379.96
    Interest10.2111.1818.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax333.51332.84361.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax333.51332.84361.75
    Tax82.7285.1694.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities250.79247.68267.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-24.242.883.95
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period226.55250.56271.27
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates226.55250.56271.27
    Equity Share Capital95.5995.5995.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.2826.2328.07
    Diluted EPS24.2326.2427.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.2826.2328.07
    Diluted EPS24.2326.2427.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

