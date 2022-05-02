 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Guj Heavy Chem Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,273.27 crore, up 54.09% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Heavy Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,273.27 crore in March 2022 up 54.09% from Rs. 826.33 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 271.27 crore in March 2022 up 144.08% from Rs. 111.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 409.20 crore in March 2022 up 102.26% from Rs. 202.31 crore in March 2021.

Guj Heavy Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 28.07 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.70 in March 2021.

Guj Heavy Chem shares closed at 619.25 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 46.69% returns over the last 6 months and 164.92% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Heavy Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,273.27 1,004.76 826.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,273.27 1,004.76 826.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 456.77 392.19 349.77
Purchase of Traded Goods 97.97 72.91 23.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.94 -5.10 -4.84
Power & Fuel 188.70 -- 108.05
Employees Cost 49.37 35.09 47.51
Depreciation 29.24 29.74 33.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 83.06 260.57 107.84
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 374.10 219.36 161.76
Other Income 5.86 1.97 7.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 379.96 221.33 169.22
Interest 18.21 14.95 18.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 361.75 206.38 150.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 361.75 206.38 150.38
Tax 94.43 53.41 39.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 267.32 152.97 111.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 3.95 9.91 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 271.27 162.88 111.14
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 271.27 162.88 111.14
Equity Share Capital 95.35 95.35 95.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 28.07 17.11 11.70
Diluted EPS 27.98 17.06 11.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 28.07 17.11 11.70
Diluted EPS 27.98 17.06 11.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Guj Heavy Chem #Gujarat Heavy Chemicals #Results
first published: May 2, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.