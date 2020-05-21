Guj Heavy Chem Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 750.07 crore, down 15.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 750.07 crore in March 2020 down 15.25% from Rs. 885.05 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.86 crore in March 2020 down 27.71% from Rs. 117.39 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 156.80 crore in March 2020 down 34.88% from Rs. 240.77 crore in March 2019.

Guj Heavy Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.67 in March 2020 from Rs. 11.90 in March 2019.

Guj Heavy Chem shares closed at 98.40 on May 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -52.01% returns over the last 6 months and -59.76% over the last 12 months.