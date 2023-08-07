English
    Guj Heavy Chem Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,016.89 crore, down 25.51% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 05:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Heavy Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,016.89 crore in June 2023 down 25.51% from Rs. 1,365.21 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 426.33 crore in June 2023 up 20.01% from Rs. 355.25 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 310.18 crore in June 2023 down 27.67% from Rs. 428.83 crore in June 2022.

    Guj Heavy Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 44.82 in June 2023 from Rs. 37.22 in June 2022.

    Guj Heavy Chem shares closed at 544.65 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.59% returns over the last 6 months and -10.70% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat Heavy Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,016.891,119.201,365.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,016.891,119.201,365.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials289.14285.95511.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods133.6259.09117.86
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-39.0854.32-38.19
    Power & Fuel----229.34
    Employees Cost30.4235.6843.25
    Depreciation24.4326.7730.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses304.97335.8378.31
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax273.39321.56392.67
    Other Income12.3622.166.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax285.75343.72398.78
    Interest7.7610.2111.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax277.99333.51386.94
    Exceptional Items219.28--64.05
    P/L Before Tax497.27333.51450.99
    Tax70.9482.72100.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities426.33250.79350.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items---24.244.78
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period426.33226.55355.25
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates426.33226.55355.25
    Equity Share Capital95.5995.5995.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS44.8224.2837.22
    Diluted EPS44.7224.2337.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS44.8224.2837.22
    Diluted EPS44.7224.2337.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 05:00 pm

