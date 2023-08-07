Guj Heavy Chem Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,016.89 crore, down 25.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,016.89 crore in June 2023 down 25.51% from Rs. 1,365.21 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 426.33 crore in June 2023 up 20.01% from Rs. 355.25 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 310.18 crore in June 2023 down 27.67% from Rs. 428.83 crore in June 2022.

Guj Heavy Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 44.82 in June 2023 from Rs. 37.22 in June 2022.

Guj Heavy Chem shares closed at 544.65 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.59% returns over the last 6 months and -10.70% over the last 12 months.