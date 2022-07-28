Guj Heavy Chem Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,365.21 crore, up 59.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,365.21 crore in June 2022 up 59.84% from Rs. 854.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 355.25 crore in June 2022 up 246.21% from Rs. 102.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 428.83 crore in June 2022 up 125.45% from Rs. 190.21 crore in June 2021.

Guj Heavy Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 37.22 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.80 in June 2021.

Guj Heavy Chem shares closed at 677.30 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 55.10% returns over the last 6 months and 88.79% over the last 12 months.