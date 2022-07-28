 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Guj Heavy Chem Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,365.21 crore, up 59.84% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Heavy Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,365.21 crore in June 2022 up 59.84% from Rs. 854.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 355.25 crore in June 2022 up 246.21% from Rs. 102.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 428.83 crore in June 2022 up 125.45% from Rs. 190.21 crore in June 2021.

Guj Heavy Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 37.22 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.80 in June 2021.

Guj Heavy Chem shares closed at 677.30 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 55.10% returns over the last 6 months and 88.79% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Heavy Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,365.21 1,273.27 854.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,365.21 1,273.27 854.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 511.92 456.77 356.95
Purchase of Traded Goods 117.86 97.97 26.82
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -38.19 -5.94 -11.95
Power & Fuel 229.34 188.70 --
Employees Cost 43.25 49.37 45.53
Depreciation 30.05 29.24 34.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 78.31 83.06 251.21
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 392.67 374.10 151.55
Other Income 6.11 5.86 4.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 398.78 379.96 156.20
Interest 11.84 18.21 16.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 386.94 361.75 139.60
Exceptional Items 64.05 -- --
P/L Before Tax 450.99 361.75 139.60
Tax 100.52 94.43 36.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 350.47 267.32 102.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 4.78 3.95 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 355.25 271.27 102.61
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 355.25 271.27 102.61
Equity Share Capital 95.59 95.35 95.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 37.22 28.07 10.80
Diluted EPS 37.18 27.98 10.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 37.22 28.07 10.80
Diluted EPS 37.18 27.98 10.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jul 28, 2022 10:33 pm
