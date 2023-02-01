Guj Heavy Chem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,281.72 crore, up 27.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,281.72 crore in December 2022 up 27.56% from Rs. 1,004.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 250.56 crore in December 2022 up 53.83% from Rs. 162.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 375.78 crore in December 2022 up 49.67% from Rs. 251.07 crore in December 2021.