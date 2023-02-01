English
    Guj Heavy Chem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,281.72 crore, up 27.56% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Heavy Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,281.72 crore in December 2022 up 27.56% from Rs. 1,004.76 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 250.56 crore in December 2022 up 53.83% from Rs. 162.88 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 375.78 crore in December 2022 up 49.67% from Rs. 251.07 crore in December 2021.

    Gujarat Heavy Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,281.721,381.091,004.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,281.721,381.091,004.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials521.45539.37392.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods39.30106.8472.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.06-59.90-5.10
    Power & Fuel222.72235.95--
    Employees Cost48.9544.6235.09
    Depreciation31.7631.8129.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses86.4580.38260.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax336.15402.02219.36
    Other Income7.878.441.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax344.02410.46221.33
    Interest11.1810.7514.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax332.84399.71206.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax332.84399.71206.38
    Tax85.1699.2553.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities247.68300.46152.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items2.88-7.909.91
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period250.56292.56162.88
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates250.56292.56162.88
    Equity Share Capital95.5995.5995.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.2330.6317.11
    Diluted EPS26.2430.5817.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.2330.6317.11
    Diluted EPS26.2430.5817.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited