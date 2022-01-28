Guj Heavy Chem Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,004.76 crore, up 23.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,004.76 crore in December 2021 up 23.26% from Rs. 815.14 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 162.88 crore in December 2021 up 38.54% from Rs. 117.57 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 251.07 crore in December 2021 up 18.71% from Rs. 211.49 crore in December 2020.

Guj Heavy Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 17.11 in December 2021 from Rs. 12.37 in December 2020.

Guj Heavy Chem shares closed at 443.65 on January 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 36.91% returns over the last 6 months and 107.46% over the last 12 months.