Guj Heavy Chem Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 815.14 crore, down 3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 815.14 crore in December 2020 down 3% from Rs. 840.34 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 117.57 crore in December 2020 up 21.32% from Rs. 96.91 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 211.49 crore in December 2020 up 15.66% from Rs. 182.85 crore in December 2019.

Guj Heavy Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 12.37 in December 2020 from Rs. 9.87 in December 2019.

Guj Heavy Chem shares closed at 210.20 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.55% returns over the last 6 months and 9.05% over the last 12 months.