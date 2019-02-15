Guj Foils Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 10.64 crore, up 4.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Foils are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.64 crore in December 2018 up 4.79% from Rs. 10.16 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.28 crore in December 2018 down 35.53% from Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2018 up 43.99% from Rs. 3.66 crore in December 2017.
Guj Foils shares closed at 1.70 on February 14, 2019 (BSE) and has given -51.70% returns over the last 6 months and -86.72% over the last 12 months.
|
|Gujarat Foils
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.98
|15.89
|10.34
|Other Operating Income
|0.67
|0.91
|-0.18
|Total Income From Operations
|10.64
|16.80
|10.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.80
|14.30
|8.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.27
|-0.24
|1.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.75
|1.67
|2.62
|Depreciation
|2.65
|1.66
|1.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.89
|2.32
|2.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.71
|-2.90
|-5.58
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.70
|-2.89
|-5.56
|Interest
|--
|--
|-2.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.70
|-2.89
|-2.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.70
|-2.89
|-2.74
|Tax
|0.58
|-0.49
|1.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.28
|-2.39
|-3.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.28
|-2.39
|-3.89
|Equity Share Capital
|8.20
|8.20
|8.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|-5.28
|-2.39
|-3.89
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.44
|-2.92
|-4.75
|Diluted EPS
|-6.44
|-2.92
|-21.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.44
|-2.92
|-4.75
|Diluted EPS
|-6.44
|-2.92
|-4.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited