Guj Foils Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 10.64 crore, up 4.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.64 crore in December 2018 up 4.79% from Rs. 10.16 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.28 crore in December 2018 down 35.53% from Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2018 up 43.99% from Rs. 3.66 crore in December 2017.

Guj Foils shares closed at 1.70 on February 14, 2019 (BSE) and has given -51.70% returns over the last 6 months and -86.72% over the last 12 months.