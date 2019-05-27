Guj Flourochem Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 681.88 crore, up 14.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 681.88 crore in March 2019 up 14.31% from Rs. 596.51 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 588.76 crore in March 2019 up 144.65% from Rs. 240.65 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 225.27 crore in March 2019 up 14.32% from Rs. 197.06 crore in March 2018.

Guj Flourochem EPS has increased to Rs. 53.60 in March 2019 from Rs. 21.91 in March 2018.

Guj Flourochem shares closed at 1,028.45 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 18.31% returns over the last 6 months and 28.73% over the last 12 months.