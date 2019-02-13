Guj Flourochem Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 673.66 crore, up 27.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 673.66 crore in December 2018 up 27.87% from Rs. 526.84 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.48 crore in December 2018 up 18.83% from Rs. 94.66 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 223.83 crore in December 2018 up 24.98% from Rs. 179.09 crore in December 2017.

Guj Flourochem EPS has increased to Rs. 10.24 in December 2018 from Rs. 8.62 in December 2017.

Guj Flourochem shares closed at 853.50 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given 13.10% returns over the last 6 months and 8.37% over the last 12 months.