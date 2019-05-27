Guj Flourochem Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,368.85 crore, up 38.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,368.85 crore in March 2019 up 38.03% from Rs. 991.74 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 579.55 crore in March 2019 up 963.2% from Rs. 54.51 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 300.10 crore in March 2019 up 63.44% from Rs. 183.61 crore in March 2018.

Guj Flourochem EPS has increased to Rs. 52.59 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.66 in March 2018.

Guj Flourochem shares closed at 1,028.45 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 18.31% returns over the last 6 months and 28.73% over the last 12 months.