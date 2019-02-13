Guj Flourochem Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,490.03 crore, up 53.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,490.03 crore in December 2018 up 53.77% from Rs. 968.97 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 138.19 crore in December 2018 up 132.45% from Rs. 59.45 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 375.58 crore in December 2018 up 76.42% from Rs. 212.89 crore in December 2017.

Guj Flourochem EPS has increased to Rs. 14.20 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.41 in December 2017.

Guj Flourochem shares closed at 853.50 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given 13.10% returns over the last 6 months and 8.37% over the last 12 months.