Guj Craft Ind Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 34.96 crore, up 2.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.96 crore in September 2021 up 2.82% from Rs. 34.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.15 crore in September 2021 up 205.63% from Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.04 crore in September 2021 up 114.89% from Rs. 1.88 crore in September 2020.

Guj Craft Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.41 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.44 in September 2020.

Guj Craft Ind shares closed at 102.05 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 161.00% returns over the last 6 months and 191.57% over the last 12 months.