English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Guj Craft Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.97 crore, down 0.67% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Craft Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 43.97 crore in March 2023 down 0.67% from Rs. 44.27 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2023 up 13.7% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.37 crore in March 2023 down 1.25% from Rs. 2.40 crore in March 2022.

    Guj Craft Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.81 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.59 in March 2022.

    Guj Craft Ind shares closed at 77.29 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.99% returns over the last 6 months and -37.24% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat Craft Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations43.9746.8544.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations43.9746.8544.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.4425.3830.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.278.624.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.521.22-2.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.121.071.10
    Depreciation0.550.520.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.538.028.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.552.011.80
    Other Income0.270.040.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.822.041.86
    Interest0.650.840.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.171.211.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.171.211.11
    Tax0.280.260.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.880.950.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.880.950.78
    Equity Share Capital4.894.894.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.811.941.59
    Diluted EPS1.811.941.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.811.941.59
    Diluted EPS1.811.941.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Guj Craft Ind #Gujarat Craft Industries #Results #Textiles - Manmade
    first published: May 22, 2023 09:25 am