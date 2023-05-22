Guj Craft Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.97 crore, down 0.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.97 crore in March 2023 down 0.67% from Rs. 44.27 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2023 up 13.7% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.37 crore in March 2023 down 1.25% from Rs. 2.40 crore in March 2022.

Guj Craft Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.81 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.59 in March 2022.

Guj Craft Ind shares closed at 77.29 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.99% returns over the last 6 months and -37.24% over the last 12 months.