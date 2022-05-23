Guj Craft Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.27 crore, up 0.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.27 crore in March 2022 up 0.93% from Rs. 43.86 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022 up 101.03% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.40 crore in March 2022 up 41.18% from Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2021.

Guj Craft Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.59 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.79 in March 2021.

Guj Craft Ind shares closed at 129.30 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 31.94% returns over the last 6 months and 191.54% over the last 12 months.