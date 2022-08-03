Guj Craft Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.88 crore, down 4.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.88 crore in June 2022 down 4.12% from Rs. 43.68 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2022 down 61.77% from Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.28 crore in June 2022 down 44.53% from Rs. 4.11 crore in June 2021.

Guj Craft Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.78 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.65 in June 2021.

Guj Craft Ind shares closed at 99.20 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.59% returns over the last 6 months and 56.10% over the last 12 months.