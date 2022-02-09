Guj Craft Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 47.89 crore, up 25.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.89 crore in December 2021 up 25.29% from Rs. 38.23 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2021 up 241.69% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.38 crore in December 2021 up 125.77% from Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2020.

Guj Craft Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.86 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.42 in December 2020.

Guj Craft Ind shares closed at 121.35 on February 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 101.08% returns over the last 6 months and 197.06% over the last 12 months.