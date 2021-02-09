Guj Craft Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 38.23 crore, up 1.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.23 crore in December 2020 up 1.94% from Rs. 37.50 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2020 down 51.91% from Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2020 down 31.21% from Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2019.

Guj Craft Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.42 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.96 in December 2019.

Guj Craft Ind shares closed at 40.55 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 64.17% returns over the last 6 months