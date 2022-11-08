Guj Cotex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.88 crore, up 47.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.88 crore in September 2022 up 47.21% from Rs. 3.31 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 up 102.25% from Rs. 2.49 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 up 102.41% from Rs. 2.49 crore in September 2021.

Guj Cotex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.75 in September 2021.

Guj Cotex shares closed at 4.04 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -50.67% returns over the last 6 months and 184.51% over the last 12 months.