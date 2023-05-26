English
    Guj Cotex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.00 crore, down 30.81% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Cotex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.00 crore in March 2023 down 30.81% from Rs. 4.34 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 115.34% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 108.33% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2022.

    Guj Cotex shares closed at 3.33 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.51% returns over the last 6 months and -55.36% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat Cotex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.003.834.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.003.834.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.313.654.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.270.16-0.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.01--
    Depreciation0.04--0.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.010.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.090.010.03
    Other Income-0.010.010.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.090.010.55
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.090.010.55
    Exceptional Items0.01----
    P/L Before Tax-0.080.010.55
    Tax0.01--0.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.080.010.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.080.010.55
    Equity Share Capital7.127.127.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.060.010.39
    Diluted EPS-0.060.010.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.060.010.39
    Diluted EPS-0.060.010.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 12:16 pm