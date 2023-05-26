Guj Cotex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.00 crore, down 30.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Cotex are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.00 crore in March 2023 down 30.81% from Rs. 4.34 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 115.34% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 108.33% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2022.
Guj Cotex shares closed at 3.33 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.51% returns over the last 6 months and -55.36% over the last 12 months.
|Gujarat Cotex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.00
|3.83
|4.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.00
|3.83
|4.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.31
|3.65
|4.54
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.27
|0.16
|-0.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|--
|Depreciation
|0.04
|--
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|0.01
|0.03
|Other Income
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|0.01
|0.55
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.09
|0.01
|0.55
|Exceptional Items
|0.01
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.08
|0.01
|0.55
|Tax
|0.01
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.08
|0.01
|0.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.08
|0.01
|0.55
|Equity Share Capital
|7.12
|7.12
|7.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.01
|0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.01
|0.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.01
|0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.01
|0.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited