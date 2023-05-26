Guj Cotex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.00 crore, down 30.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.00 crore in March 2023 down 30.81% from Rs. 4.34 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 115.34% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 108.33% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2022.

Guj Cotex shares closed at 3.33 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.51% returns over the last 6 months and -55.36% over the last 12 months.