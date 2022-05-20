Guj Cotex Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.34 crore, up 13.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.34 crore in March 2022 up 13.26% from Rs. 3.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022 up 67.85% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2022 up 62.16% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2021.

Guj Cotex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in March 2021.

Guj Cotex shares closed at 6.66 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 375.71% returns over the last 6 months