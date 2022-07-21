Guj Cotex Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.92 crore, up 127.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.92 crore in June 2022 up 127.41% from Rs. 2.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 up 221.43% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Guj Cotex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

Guj Cotex shares closed at 5.58 on July 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 163.21% returns over the last 6 months and 274.50% over the last 12 months.