Guj Cotex Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.92 crore, down 25.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.92 crore in June 2019 down 25.37% from Rs. 5.26 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2019 down 32.95% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2018.

Guj Cotex shares closed at 2.09 on July 29, 2019 (BSE)