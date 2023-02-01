 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Guj Cotex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.83 crore, down 15.24% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 04:51 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Cotex are:Net Sales at Rs 3.83 crore in December 2022 down 15.24% from Rs. 4.52 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 99.52% from Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 99.6% from Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2021.
Guj Cotex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.75 in December 2021. Guj Cotex shares closed at 3.75 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.89% returns over the last 6 months and 85.64% over the last 12 months.
Gujarat Cotex
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations3.834.884.52
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations3.834.884.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods3.654.724.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.160.07-0.21
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.010.010.01
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.010.020.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.010.050.01
Other Income0.010.002.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.010.062.49
Interest0.000.000.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.010.062.49
Exceptional Items--0.00--
P/L Before Tax0.010.062.49
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.010.062.49
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.010.062.49
Equity Share Capital7.127.127.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.010.041.75
Diluted EPS0.010.041.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.010.041.75
Diluted EPS0.010.041.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Guj Cotex #Gujarat Cotex #Results #Textiles - Processing
first published: Feb 1, 2023 04:34 pm