Guj Cotex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.83 crore, down 15.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Cotex are:Net Sales at Rs 3.83 crore in December 2022 down 15.24% from Rs. 4.52 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 99.52% from Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 99.6% from Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2021.
Guj Cotex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.75 in December 2021.
|Guj Cotex shares closed at 3.75 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.89% returns over the last 6 months and 85.64% over the last 12 months.
|Gujarat Cotex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.83
|4.88
|4.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.83
|4.88
|4.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.65
|4.72
|4.70
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.16
|0.07
|-0.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.01
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.05
|0.01
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.00
|2.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.06
|2.49
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.06
|2.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.01
|0.06
|2.49
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.01
|0.06
|2.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.01
|0.06
|2.49
|Equity Share Capital
|7.12
|7.12
|7.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|0.04
|1.75
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|0.04
|1.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|0.04
|1.75
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|0.04
|1.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited