Guj Cotex Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.52 crore, up 126.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.52 crore in December 2021 up 126.1% from Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2021 up 439.39% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2021 up 441.1% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2020.

Guj Cotex EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.52 in December 2020.

Guj Cotex shares closed at 2.02 on January 31, 2022 (BSE)