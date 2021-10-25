Guj Containers Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 40.69 crore, up 92.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.69 crore in September 2021 up 92.7% from Rs. 21.11 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.59 crore in September 2021 up 198.5% from Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.22 crore in September 2021 up 106.41% from Rs. 1.56 crore in September 2020.

Guj Containers EPS has increased to Rs. 2.82 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.94 in September 2020.

Guj Containers shares closed at 55.80 on October 22, 2021 (BSE)