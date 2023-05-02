Guj Containers Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.81 crore, down 14.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.81 crore in March 2023 down 14.66% from Rs. 37.28 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2023 down 9.23% from Rs. 2.66 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.07 crore in March 2023 down 13.77% from Rs. 4.72 crore in March 2022.