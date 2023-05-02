Guj Containers Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.81 crore, down 14.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.81 crore in March 2023 down 14.66% from Rs. 37.28 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2023 down 9.23% from Rs. 2.66 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.07 crore in March 2023 down 13.77% from Rs. 4.72 crore in March 2022.

Guj Containers EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.20 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.71 in March 2022.

Guj Containers shares closed at 144.00 on April 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.08% returns over the last 6 months and 18.86% over the last 12 months.