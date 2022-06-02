Guj Containers Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.28 crore, up 32.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.28 crore in March 2022 up 32.16% from Rs. 28.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.66 crore in March 2022 up 107.36% from Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.72 crore in March 2022 up 57.33% from Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2021.

Guj Containers EPS has increased to Rs. 4.71 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.37 in March 2021.

Guj Containers shares closed at 104.95 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 113.10% returns over the last 6 months and 442.38% over the last 12 months.