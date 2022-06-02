English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live now:Still think holding cash in the bank is a good idea? Fill out this survey and watch out this space to know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Guj Containers Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.28 crore, up 32.16% Y-o-Y

    June 02, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Containers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 37.28 crore in March 2022 up 32.16% from Rs. 28.21 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.66 crore in March 2022 up 107.36% from Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.72 crore in March 2022 up 57.33% from Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2021.

    Guj Containers EPS has increased to Rs. 4.71 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.37 in March 2021.

    Close

    Guj Containers shares closed at 104.95 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 113.10% returns over the last 6 months and 442.38% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat Containers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations37.2837.0528.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations37.2837.0528.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.2627.5321.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.02-0.240.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.062.041.55
    Depreciation0.340.450.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.381.981.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.235.302.73
    Other Income0.15---0.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.385.302.69
    Interest0.660.720.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.734.581.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.734.581.75
    Tax1.071.000.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.663.581.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.663.581.28
    Equity Share Capital5.655.655.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.716.332.37
    Diluted EPS4.716.332.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.716.332.37
    Diluted EPS4.716.332.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Guj Containers #Gujarat Containers #packaging #Results
    first published: Jun 2, 2022 09:11 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.