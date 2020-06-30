Guj Containers Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.83 crore, down 22.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.83 crore in March 2020 down 22.29% from Rs. 21.66 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020 down 48.79% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2020 up 32.86% from Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2019.

Guj Containers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2019.

Guj Containers shares closed at 8.90 on April 17, 2020 (BSE)